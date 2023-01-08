Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
