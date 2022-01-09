Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.