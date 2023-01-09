 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

