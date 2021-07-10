Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Period…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepa…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…