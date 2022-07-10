Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
