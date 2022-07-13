Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.