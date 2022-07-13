Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
