Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.