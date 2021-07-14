 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

