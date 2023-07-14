The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
