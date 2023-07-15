The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.