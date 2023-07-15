The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's forecast br…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before y…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of …