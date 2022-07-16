Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly …
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mooresville fol…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mooresvil…