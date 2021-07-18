The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
