Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:04 PM EDT until MON 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

