Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:04 PM EDT until MON 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high t…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is a 53% chance of rain in the f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.