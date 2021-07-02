The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
