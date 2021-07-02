Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.