Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
