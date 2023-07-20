Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a l…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 48%…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of …