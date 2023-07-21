Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 48%…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a…