Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.