Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks sh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Look…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …