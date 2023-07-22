Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a…