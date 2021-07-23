The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
