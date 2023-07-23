The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
