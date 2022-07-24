Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Look…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings …