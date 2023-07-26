Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees.…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55%…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast …