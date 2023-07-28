The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
