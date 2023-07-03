Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We wil…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …