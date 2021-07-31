The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predic…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…