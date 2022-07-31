Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
