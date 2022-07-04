Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
