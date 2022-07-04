Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.