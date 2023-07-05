Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…