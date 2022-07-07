Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.