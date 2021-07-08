Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.