The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepa…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and…