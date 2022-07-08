The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leav…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot tempe…
This evening in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F…