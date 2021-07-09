 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics