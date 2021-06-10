 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics