Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
