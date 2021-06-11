 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

