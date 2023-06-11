The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
