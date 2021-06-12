Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
