Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.