The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.