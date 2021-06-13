Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.