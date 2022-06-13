The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared fo…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mooresville folks s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Satur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain in th…