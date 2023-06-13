Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
