Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
