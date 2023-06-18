The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
