Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.