Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
