Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.