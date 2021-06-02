Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
