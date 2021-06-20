The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
