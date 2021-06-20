 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

