Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
