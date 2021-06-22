It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
