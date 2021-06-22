Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.