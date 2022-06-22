Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
